Bon Jovi's re-released "House" now for sale; hear new song "When We Were Us"

Bon Jovi is out with their new song "When We Were Us," one of two new tracks from the new, re-released version of their 2016 album This House Is Not for Sale. That version arrived in stores on Friday.

The band gave the song its live debut Thursday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It’s a typically upbeat, anthemic track from the band, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.

Last year, Jon told Billboard that the track “tells our story,” and the lyrics seem to reflect the band’s long history.

“We were one, born and raised/More than blood runs through these veins/Cuts can heal, scars will fade/What we had will never change,” Jon sings. “Seasons pass and time will move on/You don’t ever have to let it go/You can only go so far now/’Till you’re on your way back home.”

The other new song on the album is called “Walls.”

The spring leg of Bon Jovi’s tour kicks off March 14 in Denver, CO.

