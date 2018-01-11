Bon Jovi to re-release "This House Is Not For Sale," announces new tour dates

Norman Jean Roy

Bon Jovi will celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with a victory lap.

The band has announced a spring leg of their This House Is Not For Sale tour, which kicks off in Denver on March 14 and is set to wrap up May 14 in Washington, D.C. The band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 in Cleveland.

In addition, Jon Bon Jovi and the guys are re-releasing their 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale with the title This House Is Not For Sale (When We Were Us). It will feature two new songs: “When We Were US” and “Walls.” The album arrives February 23.

Last year, Jon told Billboard that “When We Were US” is a “big ol’ anthemic [song]…that tells our story,” while “Walls” is about “the crazy world in which we live.”

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale to the general public January 19 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and venue box offices. Every ticket purchased will come with a CD of This House Is Not For Sale. There are a number of pre-sale options available that start as early as Monday, so visit BonJovi.com for full details.

Here are the tour dates:

3/16 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/17 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

3/20 — Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

3/22 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

3/23 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

3/25 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

3/26 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

4/2 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

4/4 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

4/7 — Newark, NJ,,Prudential Center

4/8 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

4/18 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

4/20 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

4/21 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

4/24 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

4/26 — Chicago, IL, United Center

4/28 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center (pre-sales begin 2/13)

4/29 — Milwaukee, WI, BMO Harris Bradley Center

5/2 — Allentown, PA, PPL Center

5/3 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

5/5 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

5/7 — Ottawa, ON, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre

5/9 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

5/10 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

5/12 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

5/14 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena



