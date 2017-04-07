Bon Jovi postpones MSG dates due to illness

ABC/ Ida Mae AstuteIf you were planning to see Bon Jovi‘s upcoming shows this weekend at New York’s Madison Square Garden, you’re going to have to wait a while.

On Thursday Bon Jovi announced that the band would be postponing shows scheduled for Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 because Jon Bon Jovi is suffering from bronchitis.

“The decision was difficult to make,” reads a note on the band’s website, “but made in the interest of delivering the full, powerhouse performance for which Bon Jovi is known.”

Fans won’t have to wait long though. Tickets for the April 7 show will be honored on Thursday April 13, tickets for the April 8 show will be honored on Saturday, April 15.

