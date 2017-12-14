Bon Jovi on Broadway? It could happen, says Jon

Norman Jean RoyLast year, Bon Jovi held a special listening event for their album This House Is Not for Sale at a Broadway theater which featured the band sharing not just songs, but the stories behind them. But what about possibility of an entire Bon Jovi musical? “We’ll see,” says Jon.

Speaking to Billboard, Jon says of the Broadway concept, “Believe me, those conversations have happened. There’s been a lot of people who have knocked on our doors over the years…I wouldn’t say I wouldn’t ever consider a jukebox musical, but they would have to come to me and convince us. If they go Rock of Ages, I wouldn’t do it.”

Jon says he used to think the band’s own story would make a great musical, until he saw Jersey Boys.

“When I saw Jersey Boys, I said, ‘That’s our story!’ So it’s not a unique story,” he explains. “If it was Mamma Mia! and you created something from something else, I might be a little more open to it. So we’ll see…but Broadway’s cool, man.”

“I loved doing the This House shows and telling the story of all the songs on Broadway,” he notes. “I could’ve done that 100 times and loved it.”

Meanwhile, the newly minted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee says January will see the release of two new Bon Jovi songs: “When We Were Us” — which he describes as a “big ol’ anthemic [song]…that tells our story — and “Walls,” which he says is about “the crazy world in which we live.”

Jon also says fans can expect to see them do about 40 shows this year, and tells Billboard, “As long as I can do it and be healthy and happy doing it, I’ll keep doing it.”

