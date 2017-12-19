Bon Jovi keyboardist to premiere his original musical about Princess Diana

By Andrea Dresdale

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagicIn a recent interview, Jon Bon Jovi said he’d considered the idea of a musical based on the group’s songs. Well, while we’re waiting for that, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan is planning to premiere a new musical based on an entirely different topic: Princess Diana.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Diana will get its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California as part of the venue’s 2018-2019 season. It’ll be directed by Christopher Ashley, who won a Tony for one of this year’s most acclaimed Broadway shows, Come from Away.

Featuring music by Bryan and Joe DiPietro, the musical documents Diana’s journey starting from her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles and continuing through the non-stop media scrutiny, her difficult relationships with the rest of the royal family, and her troubled marriage.

Tickets to the show are only available if you purchase a subscription. Visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org for more information.

Bryan, DiPietro and Ashley also worked together on the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis.

In April, Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

