Body Found on Lawn of Burning Home in Elma

A body was found on the lawn of an Elma home late last night, while the home burned. Undersheriff Dave Pimentel with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said this morning that they received the report of shots fired at a home in the 100 block of Hinklin road around 10:45 PM Tuesday night.

An off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper was on scene within minutes and discovered a body on the front lawn, with a lot of blood in the area. A name has not been released at this time. Radio traffic from last night indicated no weapons or suspects were immediately located.

Pimentel said the house was smoldering when officers arrived, then became fully engulfed. Fire crews from Elma, McCleary and rural District 5 responded and tackled the fire once the sheriff’s deputies cleared the home.

Investigators this morning are working to preserve the scene and obtain search warrants, more details are expected later today.

