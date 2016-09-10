Body Found on Aberdeen Trail Identified

The Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office has identified the body found in Aberdeen on September 2nd as that of Steven T. Dolling, a 56-year-old Ocean Shores man. Grays Harbor Coroner Lane Youmans said the man was last seen in Aberdeen on August 6th.

KBKW reported that the body was recovered from an area near Fry Creek behind the East side of the Bi-Mart building after a resident located the man. Police at the time commented that they did not believe there was a threat to the area related to the death.

Youmans said an autopsy was conducted last week, and there were no indications of foul play. Cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

