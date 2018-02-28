Bobby Brown doesn't think Whitney Houston died from drugs, wants Nick Gordon to feel pain for Bobbi Kristina's death

By Music News Group

ABC/Rick RowellIn a revealing new interview with Rolling Stone, Bobby Brown says he doesn’t think his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died from drugs.

“No, not at all,” Bobby begins to explain. “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, [pauses] she was a great woman.”

Houston died on February 11, 2012, after being found face down in a water-filled bathtub in her Beverly Hilton hotel suite in Los Angeles. The cause of her untimely demise was ruled an accidental drowning, with cocaine use and heart disease as contributing factors.

When his current wife and manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, tells Bobby that there were drugs found in her system, Brown replies, “Well, I don’t think so,” and adds that, in his opinion, “being broken-hearted” was the real cause of the legendary singer’s death.

In addition, Brown wants Nick Gordon to serve time for the death of his late daughter with Houston, Bobbi Kristina. She passed away on July 26, 2015, after being in a coma for nearly six months. She’d been found in a water-filled bathtub with a mix of drugs and alcohol in her system.

In 2016, Gordon was found liable in a wrongful death suit over Bobbi Kristina’s death after he failed to appear in court. He denied any involvement in her death, but was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.

Brown says, “Justice? If [Gordon] was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

