Billy Joel schedules 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden

Kevin MazurSince January of 2014, Billy Joel has performed one show per month at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, earning him the record for most performances ever at the venue by a single artist. Now, he’s approaching another milestone.

July 18, Billy will perform his 100th lifetime concert at the venue. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, January 22 at 10 a.m. ET to Citi cardmembers. The general public can buy them starting January 26 via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to his already-scheduled shows at the Garden this year, Billy also has a February 9 show booked in Tampa, Florida, and three June concerts overseas: in Dublin, Ireland; Manchester, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

It’s the latest news in what’s started out as a banner year for Billy. New Year’s Day, his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, announced her engagement. She’s the oldest of Billy’s three children; the youngest, Remy, arrived this past October.

