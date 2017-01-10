Billy Joel Picks His Top Five Billy Joel Songs

Scott Kowalchyk/CBSMonday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Billy Joel was super-fan Colbert’s special guest. And in addition to performing, the Piano Man also revealed what his personal top five Billy Joel songs are.

“I actually think about this when I’m on stage, what would I want to see me do?” Billy told Colbert. “But I tend to like the album tracks, not the ones that are the hit singles.” Billy went on to list his own favorite five songs, which actually did include one big hit single. They are:

5. “Vienna” (From The Stranger)

4. “And So It Goes” (From Storm Front)

3. “You May Be Right” (From Glass Houses)

2. “She’s Right on Time” (From The Nylon Curtain)

1. “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” (from The Stranger)

During his appearance, Billy also performed “Miami 2017,” and listened while Colbert sang a medley of Billy hits including “Piano Man,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Movin’ Out,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Piano Man” and more.

You can watch the segments on YouTube.

