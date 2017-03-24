Billy Joel: “It’s time to slow down”

“I don’t know that I’m going to be able to continue selling out shows at The Garden,” he tells Newsday, adding, “Eventually there has to be an end to the arc. It has to start dissipating, and when we get an indication of that we’ll probably fold the tent. I don’t know when that will be.”

“I’m probably going to start playing less and less gigs,” he adds. “Right now, we do a Garden show once a month and probably two other shows in other places around the country. I mean, I’ve got a new baby now and I’m trying to [spend more time] having a personal life. So I’m looking at less work.”

Billy and his wife Alexis welcomed their first child, Della Rose, in 2015.

“It feels like I’m entitled,” he points out. “I’ve been working my whole life. It’s time to slow down.”

But that doesn’t mean Billy will stop for good. “As long as people want to see us, I suppose I should consider continuing,” he tells Newsday. “The only thing that would hinder me from doing it would be my own physicality, because there’s a lot of physicality involved.”

On April 5, Billy will play the first show at the newly-remodeled Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in his native Long Island.

