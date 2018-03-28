Billy Joel celebrates the 50th show of his Madison Square Garden residency tonight

By Andrea Dresdale

Myrna SuarezWhen Billy Joel first announced his residency at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, he said he’d continue to perform at the venue once a month as long as there was interest. Four years later, interest shows no sign of waning: The Piano Man will play the 50th show of his residency tonight.

Billy has performed at the Garden more times than any other artist in history, and has sold more than one million tickets for his residency since it began in January in 2014. To mark this milestone, courtesy of Billy’s Long Island hometown paper, Newsday, here are selected highlights from the past 49 shows of his MSG residency:

- Advertisement -

Show #1. (Jan. 27, 2014) “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)” is the first song of the residency as Billy tells the crowd, “I have no idea how long this is going to go.”

Show #2. (Feb. 3, 2014) Billy introduces “fielder’s choice,” where the crowd gets to pick the next song the band plays from two possibilities. In this first head-to-head, “And So It Goes” beats “Where’s the Orchestra?

Show #3. (March 21, 2014) The first special guest of the run is AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, who joins Billy on “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Show #4. (April 18, 2014) Billy brings out first responders to join him for “Goodnight Saigon.”

Show #5. (May 9, 2014) Joel celebrates his 65th birthday as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, and Billy’s now-wife Alexis lead the crowd, many of whom are wearing Billy Joel masks, in “Happy Birthday.” Jimmy Fallon also drops by.

Show #7. (July 2, 2014) Gavin DeGraw joins Billy onstage for “You May Be Right.”

Show #9. (Sept. 17, 2014) Billy pays tribute to the then-ailing Joe Cocker by performing Cocker’s version of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Show #11. (Nov. 25, 2014) Sting joins Billy for “Big Man on Mulberry Street,” while John Mellencamp sings on “Crumblin’ Down.”

Show #12. (Dec. 18, 2014) The first holiday show, featuring snippets of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” as well as a full “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Show #13. (Jan. 9, 2015) Joel’s first banner of the residency — “Longest Run of a Single Artist: 13” — gets raised to the rafters of the Garden.

Show #15. (March 9, 2015) Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman joins Billy for “The Downeaster Alexa” and “And So It Goes.” It’s the first of several guest appearances by Perlman.

Show #17. (May 28, 2015) The Rascals‘ Felix Cavaliere joins Billy for “Good Lovin’.”

Show #18. (June 20, 2015) Joel dedicates “Keeping the Faith” to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, days after the shooting that killed nine. Bon Jovi‘s Richie Sambora joins on “Big Shot” and “You May Be Right.”

Show #19. (July 1, 2015) Joel gets his second banner in The Garden’s rafters for playing his 65th show at the arena, breaking Elton John‘s previous record of 64 shows. Kevin James is on hand to help raise the banner.

Show #22. (Oct. 21, 2015) John Mayer plays guitar on “This Is the Time”; Steve Miller performs “The Joker.”

Show #23. (Nov. 19, 2015) Jazz great Chick Corea sits in with the band on “Big Man on Mulberry Street,” “Zanzibar” and “New York State of Mind.”

Show #25. (Jan. 7, 2016) Jimmy Fallon does his Michael McDonald impression for a bit of “I Keep Forgettin’ ” and then sings “Start Me Up” as Mick Jagger. He also sings with Billy on snippets of “Unchained Melody,” “Duke of Earl” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Show #26. (Feb. 13, 2016) George Harrison‘s son Dhani Harrison guests on “The Downeaster Alexa.”

Show #30. (June 17, 2016) After the shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, Joel performs “You’re Only Human (Second Wind),” and dedicates the concert to the people of Orlando.

Show #31. (July 20, 2016) Celebrating his 90th birthday early, Tony Bennett joins Billy for “New York State of Mind.”

Show #33. (Oct. 28, 2016) A Halloween show features snippets of the themes from “The Exorcist” and “Jaws,” and longer versions of The Eagles‘ “Witchy Woman” and Warren Zevon‘s “Werewolves of London.”

Show #34. (Nov. 21, 2016) Billy plays Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born to Run” to apologize to Bruce for building him a motorcycle that broke down and left him stranded on the side of the road.

Show #37. (Jan. 11, 2017) The third year of the residency kicks off with Billy throwing bits of classic rock staples “Layla,” “Midnight Rider” “Kashmir” “Ruby Tuesday” and “Take It Easy” into his own hits.

Show #39. (March 3, 2017) The Rascals’ Gene Cornish and Felix Cavaliere sing “Good Lovin’,” while John Mellencamp performs “The Authority Song.”

Show #40. (April 14, 2017) Kevin Spacey duets with Billy on “New York State of Mind.” In tribute to J. Geils Band guitarist J. Geils, who’d died earlier in the week, Joel throws the band’s hit “Centerfold” into “River of Dreams.”

Show #42. (July 5, 2017) To mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Joel sings “A Day in the Life.”

Show #43. (Aug. 21, 2017) Following the neo-Nazi rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, Billy wears a bright yellow Star of David on his suit during his encores. Also during the show, Scandal‘s Patty Smyth sings “Goodbye to You” as pictures of Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci flash on screen.

Show #44. (Sept. 30, 2017) Paul Simon performs “The Boxer” and “Late In the Evening,” Miley Cyrus duets with Billy on “New York State of Mind,” and all three perform an encore of “You May Be Right.”

Show #46. (Nov. 18, 2017) Billy dedicates the show to Jeff Schock, director of The Billy Joel Archives and his former tour manager, who died earlier in the week.

Show #47. (Dec. 20, 2017) Steve Miller returns for another performance of “The Joker” and there’s more holiday music.

Show #48. (Jan. 11, 2018) Foreigner‘s Mick Jones and Lou Gramm perform “Urgent” and “Cold As Ice.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments