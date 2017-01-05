Billy Joel Announces 2017 Stadium Dates

Myrna SuarezFor those fans who can’t make it to New York City to see Billy Joel in his Madison Square Garden residency, he’s announced a series of stadium dates for 2017.

On April 28, Billy will do the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium, SunTrust Park. This will mark Billy’s first solo show in Atlanta since 2015. On May 13, he’ll perform at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. On July 14, he’ll perform at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and on August 11, he’ll return to Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

The Wrigley Field show makes Billy the first artist ever to play at the stadium four years in a row, and marks his sixth appearance there overall. In recognition of that accomplishment, the Chicago Cubs will honor Billy with his own day at the stadium, during which his music will be played throughout the game.

On August 30, Billy will play Boston’s Fenway Park and, again, it’ll mark his fourth straight year appearing at the legendary stadium — a record. To mark the occasion, the August 1 game featuring the Red Sox versus the Indians will be Billy Joel Night, with a pre-game party, music and merchandise.

There’s a similar deal with Billy’s September 9 show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia: once again, he’ll be the first artist to play four consecutive years at the stadium. Visit BillyJoel.com to find out when tickets go on sale for all these newly-announced shows.

In between all those dates, Billy will play his regular Madison Square Garden residency shows, and he’s just announced his 41st consecutive monthly gig at the legendary arena for May 25. He has dates scattered around the country in January, February and March. All the details are on BillyJoel.com.