Billy Joel adds stadium dates in Kansas City and Philadelphia; will receive honorary Phillies contract

Kevin MazurShortly after announcing his 100th career show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel has now added two stadium dates to his tour schedule.

Billy will perform at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri — the first concert held at the home of the Kansas City Royals in 39 years. That show is scheduled for September 21; tickets go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. CT at Royals.com/billyjoel.

Meanwhile, Billy will return July 27 to Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. With that show, Billy will hold the record for the most-ever live performances by any artist in the stadium’s history — seven — and he’ll be the first artist ever to perform there for five straight years.

As such, Billy will be honored with an honorary Phillies contract, something that only players and coaches have received in the past. He’ll receive it from Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and the team’s VP and general manager, Matt Klenak, the day of the concert.

Tickets for the Philly show go on sale to the general public starting January 26 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Citi Card members can buy tickets starting January 22 at 10 a.m.

