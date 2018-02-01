Big Shot: Billy Joel approaching one million tickets sold at MSG residency

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin MazurWhen tickets for Billy Joel‘s 55th consecutive show at New York’s Madison Square Garden go on sale this month, he’ll will hit a major milestone.

This 55th show at the famed venue takes place August 23, and it will mark one million tickets sold over the course of Billy’s residency, which began in January of 2014. The general public can buy the tickets starting February 9 via Ticketmaster; Citi cardmembers can grab them starting Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

As previously reported, Billy’s 54th show at MSG, scheduled for July 18, will mark his 100th lifetime performance at the Garden. But if you can’t get to New York City to catch his show, he’ll be performing at select baseball stadiums nationwide in July, August and September. Visit BillyJoel.com for more info.

