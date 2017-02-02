Beyoncé to Perform at the Grammys

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDALBeyoncé isn’t letting a little thing like being pregnant with twins stop her from performing at the Grammys next weekend.

Billboard is reporting Bey will be there — one day after the 35-year-old singer revealed she’s expecting.

Entertainment Tonight first reported that the singer was spotted last week rehearsing at a secret location in Los Angeles, California, with her team of dancers.

Beyoncé will likely do more than perform — she leads the nominees with nine nods, including Album of the Year, for Lemonade, and Record of the Year, for “Formation.”

This will be Queen Bey’s first time back on the Grammys since 2015, when she sang “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” in a tribute to the movie Selma.

The Grammys, hosted by James Corden, air February 12 on CBS.

