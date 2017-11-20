Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift among "Forbes"' highest-paid women in music

By Andrea Dresdale

Lester Cohen/WireImageEarlier this year at the Grammy Awards, Adele said that Beyoncé should have won Album of the Year, not her. Well, at least Beyoncé can laugh all the way to the bank.

Forbes puts Bey at #1 on its annual list of the highest-paid women in music, which was compiled from pre-tax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017. Even though she took some time off to welcome twins Rumi and Sir, Beyoncé still raked in $105 million, thanks to her Formation World Tour and sales of her album, Lemonade.

Adele came in second on Forbes‘ list, with earnings of $69 million, thanks to her first major tour since 2011, and sales of her album, 25.

Even though Taylor Swift didn’t release a new album or a new single during the period Forbes examined, she still came in third on the list with pre-tax earnings of $44 million. That total should rise significantly in the next year thanks to sales of her new album, Reputation, and an upcoming tour.

Here is the rest of the Forbes’ list of highest-paid women in music:

4. Celine Dion, $42 million

5. Jennifer Lopez, $38 million

6. Dolly Parton, $37 million

7. Rihanna, $36 million

8. Britney Spears, $34 million

9. Katy Perry, $33 million

10. Barbra Streisand, $30 million

