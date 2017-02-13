Behind-the-scenes clip shows how Derek Hough made new Michael Buble video

Evaan KherajAs we already know, Derek Hough directed, choreographed and starred in Michael Buble‘s latest video for “I Believe in You.” But how did he do it all? A new behind-the-scenes clip of the video shoot gives us a glimpse at how he pulled it off.

The video follows one couple through various stages of their relationship. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Derek is seen wrangling the child actors on set, establishing camera angles and performing his own dance number.

“So this music video is about everlasting love, basically following a couple’s journey from being kids, teenagers to adults to an older couple,” Derek explains. “‘Cause I feel like that doesn’t really happen too often these days but I still believe in it and I think it’s one of the most beautiful things.”

Derek helmed the video while Michael takes time out of the spotlight to care for his three-year-old son Noah, who’s battling cancer.

