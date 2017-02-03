Because You Lugged Me: Celine Dion Launching Handbag, Luggage & Accessories Line

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty ImagesLast year, Celine Dion embraced fashion in a big way, attending the top shows in Paris and sporting edgy ensembles. Now she’s continuing her fashion fascination by launching her own line of accessories.

According to WWD, Celine is partnering with Montreal-based Bugatti Group for a line of handbags and luggage which will debut in September. WWD quotes Celine as saying that Bugatti’s “vision towards my brand is impressive, and their passion for fashion is as intense as mine.” She adds, “We’re going to have a really good time together. And, hopefully, all will enjoy the new collection.”

The new line, called Celine Dion Collection, will be officially unveiled in Las Vegas during a trade fair that starts on February 21, and according to WWD, it’s the first step in the diva’s plans to create her own lifestyle brand.

The fall collection will include more than 200 items, including luggage sets, handbags in a range of prices and small leather goods. One of the management partners that put together the deal tells WWD that Celine is “a global superstar who also happens to be a working mom that demands good value in anything that carries her name.”

