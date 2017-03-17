“Beauty and the Beast” composer says new Celine song is “really meaningful and beautiful”

Walt Disney Records“An iconic film” is how John Legend described the original animated Beauty & the Beast at the premiere of the new live-action version of the Disney classic. He’s recorded a new version of the hit title track with Ariana Grande, but that’s not the only new recording on the movie’s soundtrack.

Oscar-winner Alan Menken, who co-wrote the songs for the animated Beauty & the Beast, has co-written some brand-new songs for the latest version. One of them, “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” was recorded by Celine Dion.

Celine, of course, was one of the original vocalists on the movie’s 1991 Oscar-winning title track. Menken believes she wanted to record the new song because, in a way, it describes her relationship with her late husband, Rene.

“When she sang ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ she was really young, and I met her and Rene, and I saw firsthand…their relationship,” Menken tells ABC Radio. “The song she’s singing is…so much about the memories that we have of the people we love. And so I think it had a special meaning to Celine, because of the recent passing of Rene. So that was really meaningful and beautiful.”

Another new song, “Evermore,” has been recorded for the soundtrack by Josh Groban. In the movie, it’s sung by Dan Stevens, who plays The Beast.

“Evermore’ is this moment in the movie where the Beast has decided he’s going to let Belle go to go back to her father,” Menken tells ABC Radio. “And he does that out of love, even though it means that the spell will not be broken.”

“He’s watching her go, [saying], I know what love is now, and it’s wonderful, even though I’ll never see her again.”

The Beauty and the Beast soundtrack is out now. The movie’s in theaters today.

