Be an extra in “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga at special L.A. event

Neal PrestonLady Gaga is inviting fans to join her in the cast of A Star Is Born.

On Wednesday the singer tweeted a call for fans to join Gaga and co-star and director Bradley Cooper at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to be extras in concert scenes being shot for the movie.

Fans are advised that the scenes being shot “will portray a Country Western music concert,” so “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home)….”

The shooting will take place Tuesday May 2 and Wednesday May 3, with shooting beginning at 7 p.m. Gaga is actually selling tickets, so it will cost you $12 to be an extra. But the proceeds will go directly to her Born This Way Foundation.

The film, the forth time Hollywood has made A Star Is Born, stars Cooper as Jackson Maine, a fading country star who discovers Ally, a talented nobody played by Gaga. The two start an affair, but when Jackson makes Ally a star, he can’t handle the fact that her fame is surpassing his own.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments