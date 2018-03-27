Batter up: John Legend to perform at 4th annual LA Dodgers Foundation gala

By Music News Group

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCJohn Legend is taking center stage on the baseball field in June.

The Grammy-winning star is expected to perform at the 4th annual Blue Diamond Gala on June 11 at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

- Advertisement -

The event celebrates the work of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, which helps to create impactful opportunities for kids from impoverished communities in L.A. through sports and academic programs,

For more information on LADF’s 4th annual Blue Diamond Gala, visit dodgers.com/gala.

John will be seen on NBC this Sunday in the title role of the network’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments