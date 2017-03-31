Barry Manilow to be named a BMI Icon in May

MarketwireBarry Manilow has already won a Grammy, an Emmy and a Tony. In May, he’ll be adding another honor to his trophy shelf. Barry will be named a BMI Icon at artists-rights organization BMI’s 65th annual BMI Pop Awards.

Among the well-known artists who’ve previously been presented the prestigious award are Sting, Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Carole King, Carlos Santana, Brian Wilson, John Fogerty, Crosby, Still & Nash and The Bee Gees.

In a statement, a BMI exec said, “Barry Manilow is a visionary whose exceptional body of work has shaped the course of popular music for over five decades. He has left a lasting imprint on every aspect of music, influenced the careers of his contemporaries, and touched the lives of many with his unique gift of artistry.”

In response to receiving the award, Barry posted on his official Facebook page, “Proud to be honored as the [BMI] Icon at the BMI Pop Awards. Thanks everyone.”

Over the years, Barry has sold more than 85 million albums and scored 50 Top 40 singles. His new album, This Is My Town: Songs of New York, is due out April 21.

