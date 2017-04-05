Barry Manilow finally publicly confirms he’s gay, and married

STILETTO EntertainmentThough the news came out in 2015 that Barry Manilow had married his longtime partner, the singing legend has still never openly discussed his sexuality, until now.

Manilow tells People magazine that he didn’t want to reveal that he’s gay because he thought fans would be disappointed — but he’s delighted to discover they’re happy for him.

The 73-year-old star married a woman, his high school sweetheart, after graduation, but their union only lasted a year — not because of his sexuality but because, Barry says, “I was too young. I wasn’t ready to settle down.” His personal life then took a backseat to his career but in 1978, he met Gary Keif, a TV executive.

“I knew that this was it…I was pretty lonely before that,” says Manilow. “He’s the smartest person I’ve ever met in my life — and a great guy, too.”

Keif became Manilow’s manager and the head of his production company. They’ve been together for 39 years, but Manilow has never spoken about their relationship. “I’m so private,” he explains.

The two finally tied the knot at their Palm Springs estate in April of 2014, and the news came out the following year. Still, Manilow never addressed the issue.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” he tells People, referring to his fans. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

