Barbra Streisand cloned her dogs and six more revelations from the diva's new "Variety" interview

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagicIn a new interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand discusses her life and career, and reveals some pretty interesting tidbits. Here are a few:

–Streisand owns three dogs: Coton de Tulears named Miss Scarlett, Miss Violet and Miss Fanny. Scarlett and Violet were cloned from cells taken from her 14-year-old dog Samantha, who died in 2017. Streisand says, “They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have [Samantha’s] brown eyes and her seriousness.”

–Streisand agreed to direct the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures, but the scriptwriter, Ted Melfi, ended up with the job. Streisand says, “He did a good job. I wish I had directed it.” The movie’s producer explains, “I was pretty far down the road with Ted Melfi. If the timing had been different, the result might have been different.”

–Streisand visited the set of Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born, in which Lady Gaga plays the character Streisand portrayed in the 1976 version of the film. “It’s good,” she tells Variety. “I think [Cooper] did a wonderful job with [Gaga].”

–Streisand doesn’t think that Donald Trump‘s election was legit. “I really believe [Hillary Clinton] won the election,” she says. “I’ve talked to senators from Michigan and Wisconsin. I do believe, like I believed during Bush, they were playing with those voter machines.”

–The only roles Streisand says she’s interested in playing are that of Mama Rose in a big-screen adaptation of the musical Gypsy, and real-life French actress Sarah Bernhardt.

–Streisand claims she didn’t know about Harvey Weinstein‘s predatory behavior, but says she thought the now-disgraced movie mogul was “vulgar” and “boorish.”

–Don’t expect any new tours from Streisand. “I still have stage fright,” she says. “I’m not going to sing live again.”

