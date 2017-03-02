Backstreet’s back: New Las Vegas show “Larger Than Life” debuts at Axis Planet Hollywood

Denise Truscello/WireImageBackstreet’s Back, Alright! The Backstreet Boys kicked off their Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency Wednesday night at the AXIS Theater in Planet Hollywood, and it was 1999 all over again.

As the ladies in the audience swooned, Howie, Kevin, Brian, Nick, and AJ performed a 20-song set packed with hits including, of course, “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody” and “Larger than Life.” Their voices sounded strong and the dancing was smooth and synchronized.

While there were no over-the-top special effects, the boys did thrill the crowd by performing “All I Have to Give” from the audience. There were also three costume changes: all white everything, sequined blazers and, finally, red and black ensembles.

During one of the costume changes, videos of each of the Boys in their younger days were shown. There was a dedicated segment for each of the five members, and the audience got to cheer for their favorites. Nick and AJ were in a dead heat for #1 on on opening night.

Most of the audience was made up of women in their early to late thirties, but there were some guys in attendance too. Nick Carter acknowledged this by saying, ““How many ladies got a hall pass to spend a night with the Backstreet Boys? Fellas, who brought a lady so you could get lucky?”

Here’s the set list:

“Larger Than Life”

“I’ll Be The One”

“Get Down”

“Every Time I Close My Eyes”

“Incomplete”

“Quit Playing Games With My Heart”

“Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely”

“I’ll Never Break Your Heart”

“Anywhere for You”

“Darlin'”

“Back To Your Heart”

“As Long As You Love Me”

“The Call”

“We’ve Got It Goin’ On”

“Get Another Boyfriend”

“More Than That”

“All I Have To Give”

“Shape Of My Heart”

“I Want It That Way”

Encore

“Everybody”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments