Backstreet Boys taking their Las Vegas show to Mexico

Courtesy Palace ResortsThe whole idea of a Las Vegas residency is that you stay in one place and your fans come to you. But the Backstreet Boys are changing up that formula, at least for one night in December.

The group will perform their Larger Than Life Vegas show in Cancun, Mexico on December 29. The show will take place in the arena at Moon Palace Cancun, a Palace Resorts property.

If you can’t make it to the Boys’ shows in Las Vegas, or the show in Cancun, you have a few more opportunities to see Backstreet perform live, though not the full Vegas show.

The Boys will share a bill with their country duo pals Florida Georgia Line in July and August at three stadiums: Fenway Park, Target Field and Wrigley Field. On July 9, they’ll perform at at Quebec’s Summer Festival, and next May, they’ll host the latest installment of their fan cruise.

Still not enough Backstreet for you? Then you catch Nick Carter as one of the “architects” — that means “mentors” — on ABC’s new reality singing competition, Boy Band, which debuts this Thursday night.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.