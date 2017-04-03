Backstreet Boys rock the ACMs right with electrifying performance

Francis Specker/CBSIt was an event celebrating country music, but it was a legendary boy band who blew the roof off the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at Sunday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Backstreet Boys, who kicked off their Vegas residency last month, joined forces with their new BFF’s, country superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, to deliver the final performance of the night on the CBS awards show. First, the two acts sang their hit country duet, “God, Your Mama and Me,” and then things got crazy.

Both acts then launched into “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” as various members of Backstreet ran through the audience and shoved mics in the faces of stars like Keith Urban and Tim McGraw, inviting them to sing along — and they did. Carrie Underwood was also seen in the audience singing along to every word.

The whole place went wild as the five Backstreet members and FGL’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard all got on stage together for the song’s finale while performing some of the video’s iconic choreography.

The performance was a great advertisement for the stadium shows that Backstreet will do this summer with Florida Georgia Line at Boston’s Fenway Park, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

