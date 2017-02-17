Backstreet Boys on Vegas residency: “People are going to lose their minds”

Courtesy Live NationThe Backstreet Boys will kick off their Las Vegas residency at the AXIS theater in Planet Hollywood on March 1, and the boy band says that after scaling things back, they’re ready to be “Larger than Life” once again.

“We’ve had to downsize the [concert] production over the years, but when you’re doing Vegas, you’ve got to go b***s to the wall,” AJ McLean tells Entertainment Weekly. “I would compare this show to a Millennium-type show.”

The group’s Millennium album, released in 1999, included the singles “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life” and more. The tour in support of the album was the fastest-grossing tour of all time in its day, and won an award for Most Creative Stage Production.

“People are going to lose their minds,” predicts AJ.

Kevin Richardson tells EW that there are other benefits to a Vegas residency other than blowing their fans’ minds.

“It’s also nice for our lifestyle. When you’re in and out of hotels every other day, that takes a toll on you,” he says. “And we’re not 22 years old anymore.”

Entertainment Weekly also asked the Boys what they miss the most about the ’90s.

“There was no paparazzi,” says Howie Dorough. “Not having a cell phone,” adds Nick Carter.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



Comments