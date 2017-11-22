Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of rape by former member of girl group Dream

By Music News Group

Eric McCandless / ABC Via Getty ImagesMelissa Schuman, a former member of the early 2000s girl group Dream, has accused Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter of rape.

In a blog post on her website, Melissa recounts — in disturbing detail — the alleged encounter with Nick when she was an 18-year-old virgin and he was 22.

Schuman says the attack allegedly occurred after the two starred in a “made-for-TV movie” together. Melissa, now 33, recalls that Nick invited her to his apartment for a “casual hangout” and she brought along her roommate.

Melissa says Nick asked her to come into his office to listen to new music and once there, they started kissing. Then, she says, things took a dark turn when he brought her into the bathroom and began to perform oral sex on her despite her telling him she “didn’t want to go any further.”

She says afterwards, he demanded she perform oral sex on him in return and then took her into the bedroom and raped her.

“I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex,” she writes. “I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.'”

She says she later told people in her personal life — including her therapist, her family and friends — but decided to speak out publicly when she saw a RadarOnline article last month about Nick being investigated for sexual assault in 2006.

Nick has denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News, saying, “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

Carter adds, “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

