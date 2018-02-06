Backstreet Boys insist doing a Vegas residency doesn't mean retirement

By Music News Group

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImageJustin Timberlake may view doing a Las Vegas residency as “planning your retirement,” but for the Backstreet Boys, it’s far from the end.

This week, the group extended its Larger Than Life residency with 20 new dates through the summer and fall. No one’s more surprised than the Boys themselves.

“Vegas was something we always thought would be on the plate somewhere, we just didn’t think it would be this soon,” Howie Dorough tells Vulture. “If you asked me 10 or 15 years ago, I would’ve said that’s where we’re going when we decide we’re gonna retire. Walk into the sunset, you know?”

But since artists like Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez have done residencies with much success, they decided to go for it. Plus being in one location has been easier on their families.

Adds Kevin Richardson, “The convenience of it is attractive. It’s something you can schedule around other things, so we’re also in the middle of recording an album. We’ve also been doing spot dates around the world. It allows us the ability to pop in and out, as well as be husbands and fathers. We never thought of it as a retirement.”

BSB has endured while members of their former boy band “rival” ‘NSYNC have gone their separate ways, but Howie says that rivalry was mostly overblown. Though there are some ‘NSYNC songs he wishes BSB had snagged first – namely “I Drive Myself Crazy” and “Girlfriend.”

Backstreet Boys are busy creating new songs of their own in the studio right now. New dates for their residency kick off July 25.

