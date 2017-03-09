Backstreet Boys explain Florida Georgia Line hookup: “They’re huge BSB fans”

Rick Diamond/Getty ImagesMore than 20 years into their career, the Backstreet Boys are experiencing something new: They have a hit on the country charts. It’s a duet with the superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, and this week, the two acts announced they’ll perform together at stadiums this summer. The groups got together because, as it turns out, the guys in Florida Georgia Line are massive Backstreet Boys fans.

Backstreet’s AJ McLean says that his band mate Nick Carter met Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line in Nashville one night and when they were hanging out, the guys confessed just how much they loved the Boys as kids.

“Both Brian and Tyler are both huge BSB fans,” AJ tells ABC Radio. “They grew up going to our concerts back in Florida, which was a shocker to me. I’m like ‘Really?'”

“They just kept putting it out there, like, ‘Would you guys ever consider doing a song out with us?'” AJ adds. “And we’re like, ‘Absolutely, if it’s the right song. Sure.’ And they sent us this song called ‘God, Your Mama and Me’ and we all fell madly in love with it. We went in the studio and cut our vocals in one day, and it’s doing rather well right now on the country charts.”



Next month Backstreet will join Florida Georgia Line at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas to perform the song, and then they’ll perform with FGL July 7 at Boston’s Fenway Park, July 29 at Minneapolis’ Target Field and August 12 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments