Backstreet Boys chat about Valentine’s Day plans and dream collaborators

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImageChristmas is barely behind us but the Backstreet Boys are already thinking about Valentine’s Day.

In an interview with Vegas magazine, the guys discuss their plans for next month’s romantic holiday.

“We will be in Las Vegas doing our next leg of our Las Vegas residency,” A.J. McClean says. “Hopefully, we will all have our wives out with us. My wife doesn’t really like Valentine’s Day. So I will make both my daughters my two Valentines — that will be fun.”

Kevin Richardson adds, “My go-to is to switch it up, mix it up. Surprise her, every time! It keeps the fuego going.”

While the Boys are busy planning a dream Valentine’s Day, they’re also thinking about their dream collaborators. For Howie Dorough, it’s Bruno Mars.

“He is a very talented artist,” Howie says. “We all love and respect his music. I had a chance to see his show in Vegas — an amazing artist, very talented. It would be an honor for him to sing something with us.”

A.J. thinks a BSB/Imagine Dragons mash-up would be cool.

“I had a chance to meet those guys at a charity event in Las Vegas,” he says. “They are all really big fans of us, as we are of them. That would be something really epic.”

The Backstreet Boys will kick off the next leg of their Vegas residency on February 2 at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

