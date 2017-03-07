Backstreet Boys book Academy of Country Music Awards spot, tour dates with Florida Georgia Line

Justin MrusekFlorida Georgia Line, the superstar country duo who brought you the hit “Cruise,” are taking their newfound friendship with the Backstreet Boys to the next level.

First, the Backstreet Boys will join Florida Georgia Line at this year’s Academy Country Music Awards on April 2 to perform their joint duet, “God, Your Mama and Me.” That show airs live from Las Vegas on CBS, which is convenient, since the Boys are already in Vegas performing their new residency show at Planet Hollywood.

Then, this summer, the Boys will join Florida Georgia Line for their first-ever stadium shows: July 7 at Boston’s Fenway Park, July 29 at Minneapolis’ Target Field and August 12 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The dates are part of Florida Georgia Lines Smooth tour, which kicks off June 2 in Austin, Texas and includes rapper Nelly on all dates. Fans can enter for a chance to win a trip to one of the three stadium dates at SmoothStadiumTour.com.

