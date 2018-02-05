Backstreet Boys are back with more Las Vegas residency dates

By Music News Group

Denise Truscello/WireImageOh my God, they’re back again! The Backstreet Boys have announced new dates for their “Larger than Life” Las Vegas residency.

The group will be playing dates at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in July, August, October and November. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

- Advertisement -

A limited number of tickets for the BSB’s previously-announced February performances are still available.

Here are the new dates:

July: 25, 27, 28

August: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

October: 24, 26, 27, 31

November: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

And here are the February dates:

February: 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments