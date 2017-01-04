Autopsy Inconclusive as Investigation into Death of Justine “Butch” James Sr. Continues

As the investigation into the death of Quinault Indian Nation elder Justine “Butch” James Sr. continues, the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office says they cannot determine the cause and manner of his death at this time.

Coroner Lane Youmans said in a press release that Law Enforcement is continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the death. James was found dead outside his Taholah home on November 6, 2016. Taholah Tribal Police called the death “suspicious.”

Quinault Tribal Police Chief Mark James said in November that FBI officials are handling the investigation.

