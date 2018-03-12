Authorized Whitney Houston documentary to be released this summer

The film, by Academy-Award winning director Kevin MacDonald, is called Whitney, and it features unheard recordings, behind-the-scenes video footage, home videos and live performances from various stages of Whitney’s career. The doc, which will be released on July 6, is currently the only film officially supported by the Houston estate.

“I approached Whitney’s life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully?” said Macdonald in a statement. “I was lucky enough to have the support of [Whitney’s sister-in-law] Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault’ while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went.”

He continued, “At heart, Whitney is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew.”

This will be the second Whitney-centric documentary released in the last two years. The first, Whitney: Can I Be Me, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and aired on Showtime in August 2017. That documentary followed the late singer’s rise to fame and how it affected her, while also examining her tumultuous relationship with singer Bobby Brown, and the various rumors that surrounded her life.

Then in October, Whitney’s good friend and mentor, Clive Davis, released his own documentary, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives. That film, which debuted on Apple Music, highlighted Davis’ discovery of Whitney and his role in her rise to superstardom while also telling the story of his life and career.

