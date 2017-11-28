Auditions for Spring Musical Billy Elliot at Grays Harbor College Bishop Center

Auditions for Grays Harbor College’s Spring musical production “Billy Elliot” are scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday at the Music Pavilion on the GHC main campus.
Monday, December 4th at 7 pm, and Tuesday, December 5th at 6 pm. Meet in the Wellington Rehearsal Hall in the Music Pavilion on the upper campus of Grays Harbor College.

The following roles were cast in a previous audition: Billy Elliot, Michael, Mrs. Wilkinson, Debbie Wilkinson and Mr. Braithwaite. There are several remaining principal roles and the ensemble to be cast after these auditions.

Tryouts start at 7 p.m. on Monday and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. 
Rehearsals begin in early January and the musical will be performed at the Bishop Center the first two weekends of March.
For more information, contact director Brad Duffy, [email protected].

