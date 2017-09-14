Auditions at Grays Harbor College for Hannah, Standing Up by GHC English Instructor Lynne Lerych

Auditions for the Fall drama production at Grays Harbor College are scheduled for next week at the Bishop Center.

“Hannah, Standing Up“ is an original play written by GHC English instructor Lynne Lerych. Tryouts will take place Tuesday, September 19, beginning at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, September 20, at 4 p.m. The unique story tells of a woman in her 50s dealing with a life that has turned completely upside down.

The cast includes Hannah, her husband and daughter, three other males and a female. For more information about the auditions, contact Director Brad Duffy, [email protected]

The play will be performed for two weekends, November 10, 11, 17 and 18. Show sponsor is Sandy Lloyd and tickets, priced at $10 each, can be purchased now at www.ghc.edu/bishop.

