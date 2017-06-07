Attempted Arson Likely Cause of Hoquiam Boat Fire

The Hoquiam Fire Department quickly doused a small fire on a boat parked at the corner of Perry and Lincoln streets this morning.

Sergent Jeff Salstrom with the Hoquiam Police Department said it appears someone rode up on a bike and attempted to light the boat on fire in a couple of places. “There are several ignition points, it looks like somebody used a lighter and tried to light the canvas cover on fire.”

It was reported just before 5 this morning by several people driving on US Route 101. No injuries were reported. The fire could have been worse if the fiberglass had started to burn, the boat is sitting on a trailer next to another fiberglass boat in an empty lot.

Salstrom said the attempted arson is under investigation

