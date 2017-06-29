At London concert, Adele asks fans to pass on the wine, donate to Grenfell fire survivors instead

Simon EmmettWednesday night in London, Adele kicked off the first of four sold-out shows in Wembley Stadium — the very final shows of her 25 world tour. At the show, the singer encouraged fans to skip that glass of wine and instead, donate the money to the survivors of the deadly London building fire that killed 80 people.

Adele visited the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as the firefighters who battled the blaze. According to the British paper The Sun, she told the crowd in a video prior to the show, “I want to talk to you about Grenfell Tower because it’s been two weeks now since the fire, and still people who were affected by it are homeless.”

“They have no possessions, they have no access to or communication with anyone official from the government or council, and worst of all they’re now starting to feel like they’re a burden and that they’re getting in the way,” she added.

“Listen, a glass of wine here costs more than what I’m asking you to donate…so rather than wasting your money on that last glass that tips you over the edge and wipes your memory of the show tonight, donate it instead.”

The show’s program also included a handwritten note from Adele which seemed to indicate that she may never tour again.

“I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123,” she writes, adding, “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live.”

“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

