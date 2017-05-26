At intimate London show, Katy Perry honors Manchester bombing victims

Rony AlwinKaty Perry played a show for about 100 people at London’s Water Rats club on Thursday night. She streamed the show live on Twitter, and posted the video to YouTube.

Towards the end of the 20-minute set, Katy paused to address the suicide bombing in Manchester earlier in this week outside an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured more than 50 others.

“It was hard. It was hard for you guys, it was hard for me, because we all love music,” Katy said, her voice breaking, “And you think about it and you think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s the person that loves music, you know. It’s awful.”

“Whatever you can do to help, you should,” she continued, “But what you should do is not let them win….they can never take that part away from us ever.”

She then paused for a moment of silence.

