At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party, Stars Remember Whitney Houston on 5th Anniversary of Her Death

“Her impact is huge,” hitmaking producer Jimmy Jam told ABC Radio. “You see it on every show that you watch where somebody tries to sing one of her songs. We compare every time there’s a national anthem these days. Everybody goes back to the Whitney Houston national anthem. Her impact is immeasurable and we miss her.”

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul, who witnessed countless contestants sing Whitney songs over the years, told ABC Radio, “Her music lives on and on.” Noting rumors that NBC is planning to reboot Idol, she added, “And if they keep bringing back American Idol, [it’ll] continue to live on.”

Former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer said that in his opinion, no other vocalist around today comes close to the late singer.

“Nobody can touch Whitney yet,” he said. “None of the young people coming up.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

At the party, singer Maxwell nodded to the anniversary of Whitney’s death while paying tribute to Prince with a performance of the late superstar’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” According to Yahoo, he changed the lyric to “It’s been five years since this day, since you took your music away.”

Yahoo also reports that during the party, Jennifer Hudson remembered the late singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen with a performance of his song “Hallelujah,” while Mary J. Blige brought the crowd to their feet with an emotional performance of “No More Drama.” Before she performed, Blige spoke about her in-progress divorce from Kendu Isaacs, noting, “I’m going through some horrible stuff right now.”

One couple who did divorce in 2014 — rapper Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose — seemed to be back together again, according to Yahoo — they were all over each other all night.

Other performances at the event came from DNCE, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Panic! At the Disco and Neil Diamond, who performed his classic ‘Sweet Caroline.” Guests at the bash included Joni Mitchell, Lorde, John Legend, Britney Spears, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder, Paris Jackson, Halsey, Kris Jenner, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Lena Dunham and Lea Michele, among many others.

