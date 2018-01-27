At 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, stars "Don't Stop" praising Fleetwood Mac

By Andrea Dresdale

Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesIt’s not every band that gets an award presented to them by a former president. But then, it’s not every former president who credits a band for helping him get elected.

President Bill Clinton was on hand to honor Fleetwood Mac as the “MusiCares Person of the Year” Friday night New York City. They were the first band — as opposed to solo artist — ever honored at the annual pre-Grammy event, which raises money for the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. The crowd at New York’s Radio City Music Hall was excited to see him, but they gave his date — Hillary Clinton — a standing ovation.

- Advertisement -

“I want to say how honored I am to honor the band whose famous song ‘Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow’ has been played for me more than ‘Hail to the Chief,'” said Clinton.

He recalled that the idea to use Fleetwood Mac’s signature song was given to him in 1991, when a young man who picked him up at the airport in California encouraged him to run for president, and then suggested “Don’t Stop” be his campaign theme song.

“They can still bring us to our feet, put a song in our hearts and remind us never to stop thinking about tomorrow,” said Clinton, before presenting Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie with their awards.

“You are magical. You are fantastic,” Stevie said of the band’s fans, as part of a long speech that was at times touching and hilarious. “We love you, because you’re just awesome!” She also spoke about how thrilling it was to see so many artists perform Fleetwood Mac songs, how grateful they are to have fans of many generations, and how her heart would always be broken over the death of her BFF Tom Petty, last year’s MusiCares honoree.

During the evening, artists from the worlds of pop, country and alternative rock — from Portugal. The Man to Miley Cyrus to Keith Urban — took the stage to perform Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits.

Highlights included Lorde’s take on “Silver Springs,” Little Big Town’s version of “Dreams,” and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto’s unique solo version of “Never Going Back Again,” accompanied by a huge gospel choir.

The Mac themselves closed out the evening with five of their classics: “The Chain,” “Little Lies,” “Tusk,” “Gold Dust Woman” and “Go Your Own Way.” Harry Styles, the One Direction member who cites Fleetwood Mac as as a major inspiration for his solo album, joined in on “The Chain.”

Here’s who performed what:

Imagine Dragons, “Big Love”

Brandi Carlile, “Say You Love Me”

Portugal. The Man, “I’m So Afraid”

Juanes, “Hold Me”

Alison Krauss and Jerry Douglas, “Songbird”

Haim, “Gypsy”

Keith Urban, “Secondhand News”

Lorde, “Silver Springs”

OneRepublic, “Everywhere”

Jared Leto, “Never Going Back Again”

Miley Cyrus, “Landslide”

Zac Brown Band, “Don’t Stop”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments