Aspiring clothing mogul Ed Sheeran already has best-selling album of 2017

How successful is Ed Sheeran's new album, Divide? It's only been out a week and, as Billboard reports, it's already the biggest-selling disc of the year.

Released March 3, the album has so far sold 322,000 copies, according to Nielsen Music. That beats the previous record holder, Bruno Mars, whose album 24K Magic has so far shifted 230,000 in 2017. To be fair, though, Bruno’s album has sold a total of 709,000 copies since its release last year — in this case, we’re only talking about copies sold this year.

Ed also has both the #1 album and the #1 single in the country right now. He’s the first artist to do that since July 30, 2016, when rapper Drake pulled off the double win.

In other Ed news, Britain’s The Sun newspaper claims the singer has invested in Hoax, a brand of skatewear that was started in the English county of Suffolk, where he grew up. The paper says Ed’s been a fan of the brand since he was a kid and wants to help them so they can expand globally. Ed’s been wearing Hoax clothing in all his recent promo appearances and in his most recent publicity photos.

While the head of the company didn’t confirm Ed’s an investor, he did say the singer “is a great supporter of local businesses, the Hoax brand has been around since 1994 and he has always been a big fan. We’re stoked to have him as an ambassador representing Hoax worldwide.”

