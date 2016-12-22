As Their Album Heads to #1, Pentatonix Worries About Running Out of Christmas Songs

RCA RecordsIt was released back in October, debuting at #3, but now A Pentatonix Christmas is heading for #1. The a cappella group’s holiday music is so popular that they’re a bit concerned about running out of songs to record.

Billboard reports that A Pentatonix Christmas could reach #1 on next week’s chart, selling more than 175,000 copies. If it does, it’ll be the group’s second #1, following last year’s self-titled non-holiday disc. Overall, A Pentatonix Christmas is their third top-10 Christmas release, following 2014’s That’s Christmas to Me and their 2013 Christmas EP.

So, will Pentatonix release a holiday album every year? Not necessarily.

“We skipped last year and we just did a deluxe thing, so I don’t know what we’re gonna do next year,” group member Scott Hoying tells ABC Radio. “But we’re gonna run out of Christmas songs! And so soon, we’re gonna just have fully original Christmas albums, [with songs we wrote ourselves].”

Ironically, the group’s current holiday hit isn’t actually a Christmas song. It’s a rendition of Leonard Cohen‘s classic “Hallelujah,” which is actually about a bad relationship. So why does it belong on their Christmas album?

“It’s funny, our original concept with the song was to have Christmas lyrics,” explains Scott. “But because the original lyrics are so poetic and beautiful and just iconic, we decided to keep them. Then we ended up just keeping it on the Christmas album ‘cause it really fit and…it’s beautiful.”

Having been all over TV for the past month, the members of Pentatonix are spending Christmas apart. But as group member Kevin Olusola explains, it doesn’t mean that they don’t like each another.

“We really care about this group and we care about all the things that we’ve built,” laughs Kevin. “But personal space is the greatest, greatest gift!”

