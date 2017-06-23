As Queen + Adam Lambert hit the road again, Adam says he still has his “pinch me” moments

Xavier VilaAdam Lambert has been singing with British rock legends Queen on and off since 2011, and they’ve done a number of tours together. But as Queen + Adam Lambert kick off a new tour tonight in Phoenix, Arizona, Adam admits he still can’t believe he’s now the frontman of the same band whose song he belted out at his American Idol audition.

“I do have my ‘pinch me’ moments, yeah,” he tells ABC Radio. “Like, I’ll finish a song…and I’ll kind of think, ‘Is this my life? This is so surreal!'”

Adam says he still considers it “such an honor” that he gets to “sing these songs that Freddie” — Queen’s late, iconic frontman Freddie Mercury — “made famous and to keep his memory alive and honor him.”

“It’s such a treat,” he adds.

So how will this summer’s tour differ from previous Queen + Adam Lambert shows? “We’re gonna bring back all the hits we’ve been doing for the past four years together, and we’re gonna kind of work up some stuff that we have not done together before,” Adam tells ABC Radio.

In addition, he says, “We’ve changed the entire production design. We’ve added a lot of bells and whistles, a lot of storytelling elements and videography. And it’s gonna be a much higher production level.”

So after spending all this time with his musical idols, what’s Adam’s favorite thing about working with them?

“They are so generous and so humble,” he gushes. “They’re completely collaborative…I always tell them, ‘You guys don’t have to be collaborative. You could tell me exactly what to do and I’d be cool with it.’ But it’s always been like a team effort, which has been really great.

“And they have great stories,” he adds. “Great stories.”

Here are all of the dates for Queen + Adam Lambert’s North American summer tour:

6/23 — Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

6/24 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

6/26 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/27 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/29 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

7/1 — Seattle, WA, Key Arena

7/2 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/4 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

7/6 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

7/8 — Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

7/9 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/13 — Chicago, IL, United Center

7/14 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/17 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

7/18 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Auburn Hills, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/21 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

7/23 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/25 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/26 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

7/28 — New York, NY, Barclays Center

7/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

7/31 — Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

8/2 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/4 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/5 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

