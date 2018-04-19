As parents, Pink says she and her husband are trying "not to create two monsters"

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy PEOPLEPink and her two children Willow and Jameson grace the cover of People magazine’s new “Beautiful” issue. She tells PeopleTV that she and her husband Carey Hart are working hard to raise their children the right way…in the hopes that they won’t turn out to be “monsters.”

“Carey, my husband, is meat and potatoes, he’s a caveman, y’know, he’s old school…” Pink explains. “But he’s also very respectful and very fair and very aware and very in touch with himself, very gentle with his daughter. But he wants her to be tough, and I want Jameson to be allowed to be sensitive.”

“So I think between the two of us,” she adds, “we’ll try not to create two monsters!”

But Pink admits the hardest part of being a parent is that “you never know if anything you’re doing is working.” She laughs, “I feel like I’m nailing it. In my head, I sound amazing! And then I turn around and [Willow’s] eyes are completely glazed over and she wasn’t listening to the part where I nailed it.”

But though Willow doesn’t always listen, Pink has shared some important lessons with the six-and-a-half year old.

“I always tell Willow, ‘I’m gonna teach you the rules so you’ll know when and how to break them,'” she reveals. “‘I didn’t make the rules. I break them in my way. I follow some. Some are good! But you create your world.'”

And above all, Pink says, “I tell my daughter the truth. I want her to be six…but I want her to know…that you have to fight for your rights. And that sometimes girls aren’t treated the same, and they have to work harder for everything.”

You can read more about Pink in the new issue of People magazine.

