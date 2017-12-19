Arts school in Long Island, NY, named after Billy Joel's late mother

As Long Island’s Newsday reports, a building at the Long Island High School for the Arts was renamed in honor of Billy’s mom on Tuesday. The Rosalind Joel Conservatory for Music and Theater will house the music and theater program at the school’s campus in Syosset, New York.

The Piano Man pledged $1.5 million to the school from his foundation last year in order to save it: It had been facing closure because of dwindling enrollment and lack of tuition revenue. Billy also presented a $20,000 scholarship one of the school’s recent graduates, and gave a master class to students there.

Billy’s foundation also pledged $1 million to Exploring the Arts, a non-profit organization founded by legendary singer Tony Bennett. The organization will team up with the school to “increase student opportunities” over the next four years.

