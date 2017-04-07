Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Foundation Arnold and Marianna Perttula, lifetime Grays Harbor residents, recently gifted the Grays Harbor Community Foundation a significant donation to support Ocosta High School graduates. Before their passing, the Perttula’s designated in their will that their estate be given to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation to support Ocosta High School graduates […]

The post Arnold and Marianna Perttula Leave a Lasting Legacy in South Beach appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments